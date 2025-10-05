Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $5,970,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,716 shares in the company, valued at $32,522,968. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana stock opened at $376.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.64 and its 200 day moving average is $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.55. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

