Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $3,960,284.64 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $3,960,284.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $7,323,457.70.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $7,046,572.76.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 223,304 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,922,424.00.
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $7,141,113.00.
Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 1.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KVYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
