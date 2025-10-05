Insider Selling: Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $3,960,284.64 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $3,960,284.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $7,323,457.70.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $7,046,572.76.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 223,304 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,922,424.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $7,141,113.00.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

