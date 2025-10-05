Joseph Belanoff Sells 40,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Belanoff sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,781,370 shares in the company, valued at $236,638,959.60. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $117.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,345,000 after buying an additional 540,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,733,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,048,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,179,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

