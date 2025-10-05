CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 286,323 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 286,323 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $39,257,746.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,955,593.60. This represents a 45.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 901,524 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $124,608,647.28.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 149,524 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $20,664,216.80.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 732,944 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $102,282,335.20.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 581,484 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $81,146,092.20.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,691 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $13,911,879.05.

On Thursday, September 25th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,113,847 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $151,906,453.86.

On Thursday, September 25th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 185,627 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $25,315,810.26.

On Thursday, September 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,059,358 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $127,779,761.96.

On Thursday, September 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 176,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $21,290,877.44.

On Friday, September 19th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $134.79 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.91.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $903,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $165.00 price objective on CoreWeave and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreWeave from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.64.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

