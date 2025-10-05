CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 286,323 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 286,323 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $39,257,746.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,955,593.60. This represents a 45.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 901,524 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $124,608,647.28.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 149,524 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $20,664,216.80.
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 732,944 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $102,282,335.20.
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 581,484 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $81,146,092.20.
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 99,691 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total value of $13,911,879.05.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,113,847 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $151,906,453.86.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 185,627 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $25,315,810.26.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,059,358 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $127,779,761.96.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 176,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.62, for a total transaction of $21,290,877.44.
- On Friday, September 19th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80.
CoreWeave Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $134.79 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.91.
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,493,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $903,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $165.00 price objective on CoreWeave and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.64.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
