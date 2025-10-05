C3.ai (NYSE:AI) EVP Sells $8,133,561.80 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,843.83. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 92.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 554,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 471,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 470,422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.