Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 14,595 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, July 10th, Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $296.47 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.