TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Short Interest Up 200.9% in September

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,500 shares, a growth of 200.9% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSPY opened at $25.67 on Friday. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options.

