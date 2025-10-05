IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $715,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,518,698.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 279,047 shares of company stock worth $12,602,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,257,000 after buying an additional 3,269,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after buying an additional 705,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IonQ by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,837,000 after buying an additional 688,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after buying an additional 2,317,058 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IONQ opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. IonQ has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 2.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

