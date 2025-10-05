TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of TLSIW stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile
