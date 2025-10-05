TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSIW stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

