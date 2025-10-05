Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FINMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

