Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of WHD stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

