Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 453,370 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97,080.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Levy purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. This represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

