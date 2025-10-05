Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.