Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF $AAAU Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 41,106 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $482,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $38.36 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

