Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.51 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $702.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $703.23. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $480.39 and a fifty-two week high of $776.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

