Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 392,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 388,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $37.55.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

