Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after buying an additional 1,865,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

