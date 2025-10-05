Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November $PNOV

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,194,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 64.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

