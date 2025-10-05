Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,906 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 238,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 287,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 701,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

