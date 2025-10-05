Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 129,366.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.1%

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.