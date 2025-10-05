Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 243,570 Shares of NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 434.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,624,569 shares of company stock worth $468,599,880. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMR opened at $40.03 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

