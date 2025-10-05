Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 323 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.01. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $283.80 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

