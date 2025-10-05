Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Red Mountain Financial LLC

Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $189.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

