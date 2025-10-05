Hilltop National Bank Takes $167,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Exponent by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 859.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Exponent by 8,092.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.91. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $342,908.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,262.23. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $803,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

