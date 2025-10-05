Hilltop National Bank Invests $139,000 in Eni SpA $E

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ENI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.60 target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

ENI Price Performance

E stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.32%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.