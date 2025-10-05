Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 49.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

