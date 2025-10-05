Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

