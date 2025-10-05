Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,181 Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,574,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,651,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Repligen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

RGEN opened at $148.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,800 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $201,834. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

