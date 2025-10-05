Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Popular by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,240,584.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Popular from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

