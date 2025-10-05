Hilltop National Bank Invests $123,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 135,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

