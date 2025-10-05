Hilltop National Bank Acquires New Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,217,000 after buying an additional 165,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DEO opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $93.42 and a 52 week high of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

