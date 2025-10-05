471 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,001,417 shares of company stock valued at $249,569,754 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $278.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

