526 Shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $232,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $297.52 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $305.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average of $249.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

