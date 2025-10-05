Analysts Set Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Target Price at $245.91

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.9130.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 2.2%

Danaher stock opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

