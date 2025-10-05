Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Shelley Powell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.06, for a total transaction of C$1,741,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,608,413.78. This represents a 51.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider David Jason Oldreive sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$261,165.00. Insiders have sold 139,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,015 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SU opened at C$57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.59 and a 1-year high of C$60.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

