Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.
Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 17.33%.The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,527,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,083 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,160,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $39,593,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,292,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after buying an additional 218,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
