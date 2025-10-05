J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 2,699 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PAAS. Scotiabank cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

