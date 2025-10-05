Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Shares of Adecco stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Adecco has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Adecco had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

