Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. Herc has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Herc by 1,831.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Herc by 158.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

