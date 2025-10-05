Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target at $34.40

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $893.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,014,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581,313 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,849,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 651,346 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 403.9% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,048,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 840,642 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

