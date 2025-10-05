Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Financial Contrast

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innovative Designs and lululemon athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Designs 0 0 0 0 0.00 lululemon athletica 4 26 4 1 2.06

lululemon athletica has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.88%. Given lululemon athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe lululemon athletica is more favorable than Innovative Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

85.2% of lululemon athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Innovative Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of lululemon athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Innovative Designs has a beta of -2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 385% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, lululemon athletica has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Designs and lululemon athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Designs 18.54% 29.89% 26.00% lululemon athletica 16.38% 42.05% 24.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Designs and lululemon athletica”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Designs $1.38 million 8.37 $100,000.00 $0.03 10.00 lululemon athletica $10.59 billion 1.97 $1.81 billion $14.71 11.94

lululemon athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Designs. Innovative Designs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than lululemon athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

lululemon athletica beats Innovative Designs on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Designs

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Designs, Inc. engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through website. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.