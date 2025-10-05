Head-To-Head Analysis: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) & Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Free Report) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVN and Epiroc AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.33 $223.78 million N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) $6.02 billion 4.11 $825.95 million $0.68 30.10

Volatility and Risk

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

EVN has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN N/A N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 13.74% 21.50% 10.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVN and Epiroc AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 0 0 0 0.00 Epiroc AB (publ) 0 2 0 1 2.67

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats EVN on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

