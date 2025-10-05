Comparing ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A ProKidney N/A N/A -17.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ReNeuron Group and ProKidney”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 N/A -$6.52 million N/A N/A ProKidney $80,000.00 10,079.09 -$61.19 million ($0.57) -4.81

ReNeuron Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProKidney.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ReNeuron Group and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ProKidney 2 1 3 0 2.17

ProKidney has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 128.10%. Given ProKidney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProKidney is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ReNeuron Group has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProKidney has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney beats ReNeuron Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

