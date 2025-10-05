Critical Survey: Allied Gold (AAUC) versus Its Peers

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allied Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million -$115.63 million -28.46 Allied Gold Competitors $2.60 billion $491.91 million -24.31

Allied Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

44.7% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allied Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 391 2213 2665 140 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 10.38%. Given Allied Gold’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Summary

Allied Gold rivals beat Allied Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allied Gold

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

