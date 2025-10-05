Brokerages Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Wall Street Zen raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.36. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.67 million. Holley had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $36,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,754,834 shares in the company, valued at $70,365,213.42. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

