Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $212.10 and last traded at $208.52, with a volume of 1052227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 26th. New Street Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $259,351,606. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

