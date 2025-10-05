Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 13680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astec Industries news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $117,955.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,695.98. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 98.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

