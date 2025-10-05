Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $96.17, with a volume of 5116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWONA. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 51,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the second quarter worth $272,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

