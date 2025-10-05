Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

