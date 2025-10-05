Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 20% – What’s Next?

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 164,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 146,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

